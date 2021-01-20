Hero Capitol Cop Who Held Back Mob Escorts Kamala Harris at Inauguration
TEAR-JERKER
The now-famous Capitol Police officer who rerouted rioters away from the Senate chamber during the insurrection, potentially saving the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and others, has been promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms. As part of his new job, Eugene Goodman, a Black officer, escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold the office, at the inauguration on Wednesday. Goodman escorted Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff through the Capitol shortly after 11 a.m. Harris and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in today in a slimmed-down ceremony with precautions for the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence attempted to contact Eugene Goodman to thank him for his actions on Jan. 6, but they haven’t spoken yet according to CNN.