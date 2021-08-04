Pentagon Police Identify Cop Fatally Stabbed in Neck by Marine Dropout

CHEAT SHEET
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified Officer George Gonzalez as the officer killed in Tuesday’s attack near the Pentagon, The Washington Post reports. Gonzalez, a U.S. Army vet who served in Iraq, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Austin William Lanz, a 27-year old from Georgia, who was then fatally shot by officers. Lanz previously enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps but never earned a title, CNN reports. He was also arrested on several charges in April including burglary, criminal trespassing and two counts aggravated battery on a police officer. The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after Lanz attacked Gonzalez and shot several others on a bus transit platform near the Department of Defense headquarters.