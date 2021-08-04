CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Pentagon Police Identify Cop Fatally Stabbed in Neck by Marine Dropout

    TRAGEDY

    Lawrence Ukenye

    Breaking News Intern

    Pentagon Force Protection Agency/Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified Officer George Gonzalez as the officer killed in Tuesday’s attack near the Pentagon, The Washington Post reports. Gonzalez, a U.S. Army vet who served in Iraq, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Austin William Lanz, a 27-year old from Georgia, who was then fatally shot by officers. Lanz previously enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps but never earned a title, CNN reports. He was also arrested on several charges in April including burglary, criminal trespassing and two counts aggravated battery on a police officer. The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after Lanz attacked Gonzalez and shot several others on a bus transit platform near the Department of Defense headquarters.

    Read it at The Washington Post