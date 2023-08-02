Officer Injured in Bizarre Viral Slide Incident, Boston Police Say
SLIPPERY SLOPE
A police officer was injured going down a children’s slide in a playground outside Boston City Hall, authorities confirmed. A video of the bizarre incident shows the unidentified cop wearing his uniform—including his gun belt—as he comes flying out of the bottom of the slide and lands on his face, appearing to be hurt. Sources told CBS News Boston that other officers were standing by the slide and filmed the stunt on their phones. Boston Police said the injured officer was treated using his own insurance and hadn’t missed work with a line of duty incident. When asked Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she hadn’t seen the viral video. “I don’t know what the circumstances were or what happened,” Wu said, according to Boston 25 News. “But I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is ok.” A sign at the entrance to the playground says it’s intended for children between the ages of 2 and 12.