Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Death Fired From Louisville Metro Police Department

Read it at Twitter
An officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s March shooting has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Mayor Greg Fischer announced at a press conference Friday morning. The mayor said his office could not comment on what led to former officer Brett Hankinson’s firing. The firing comes after an internal memo from a city attorney quoted the LMPD chief as saying the officers involved in the March 13 no-knock warrant and subsequent shooting and death of Taylor could not be suspended without pay because there was not “indisputable evidence” of what happened. The mayor did not say that Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, the other two officers involved in the no-knock warrant, had been fired in his announcement.