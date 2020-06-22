Officer Tou Thao’s ‘Silence Actually Killed’ George Floyd

‘TRYING TO BREAK THE STEREOTYPE’

His complicity has accelerated a reckoning in the Hmong community about their relationships with law enforcement, and with the black community there.

Charissa Isidro

Associate Social Media Editor

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout

The image of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds has been etched into the American consciousness. 

But for many Asian-Americans like myself, there’s another lingering image from that fatal encounter—the face of the Asian officer who stood by and did nothing as Floyd was violently choked to death.

That officer is 34-year-old Tou Thao. He is Hmong American, a Southeast Asian ethnic community largely present in the Midwest and California. Hmong people make up a large percentage of the immigrant population in the Twin Cities especially, dating back to the resettlement of Southeast Asian refugees due to the Vietnam War.