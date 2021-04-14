Officer Who Killed Capitol Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt Will Not Be Charged
CASE CLOSED
The Capitol police officer who fatally shot 35-year-old veteran Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol insurrection will not face criminal charges, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. After reviewing video footage, witness statements, and other evidence, investigators concluded that there is “insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the statement said. Babbitt was among a mob that struck through glass doors leading to the House chamber, officials say. As she tried to climb through a broken glass pane, into an area where lawmakers were being evacuated, she was shot in her left shoulder. Investigators said evidence showed the officer reasonably believed his actions were necessary for self-defense or to defend lawmakers and others evacuating the chamber.
“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter,” the statement reads.