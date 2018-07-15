Officers Used Coin-Toss to Decide Whether To Make Arrest

Body camera footage shows two Georgia police officers using a coin-toss app to determine if they would arrest a woman who was speeding. During the April traffic stop, the officers decided that heads would result in an arrest, but tails would mean Sarah Webb, 24, was free to go. It landed on tails, officers said in the video, but they still arrested Webb, who allegedly said she was speeding to get to her job at a hair salon. Webb was unaware of the coin toss until she was contacted by a local news station for comment. “These are people who are supposed to protect us, and instead are treating our freedom and our lives like games,” she told NBC News. Prosecutors dropped the charges against Webb after seeing the video. Roswell Police Chief Rusty Grant said the officers were placed on leave amid an internal investigation. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing, to be honest,” Grant told NBC News. “It was appalling.”
