Official Obama Portraits Finally Unveiled at the White House
FINALLY
The official portraits of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle finally made their way to display Wednesday at an event hosted by President Biden and his wife Jill. Biden warmly greeted the couple back to their former residence, offering the pair a “welcome home,” reported The New York Times. Official White House portraits are customarily unveiled by the president’s successor during their first term, but Trump broke that tradition when he failed to schedule the ceremony presenting the White House Historical Association-commissioned pieces at any time during his presidency. The paintings, which were secretively kept until their unveiling, were done by Robert McCurdy, who painted a hyper-realistic oil portrait of Barack, and Sharon Sprung, who painted a colorful image of Michelle. “I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle,” said the former president. “Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine.”