Officials Claim ‘Miracle’ After Two Survive Small Plane Crash
Both men aboard a small aircraft that crashed in Missouri on Tuesday night have emerged unscathed. The plane crashed near the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri on Tuesday evening at around 6 p.m., flying into a group of trees after the plane suddenly began to go down at roughly 1300 feet. Responding quickly, the pilot deployed the parachute, which cushioned the landing and allowed him to guide the plane during its descent. Footage taken at the scene shows the wreckage of the plane on the forest floor and the parachute tangled in the tree tops. While the pilot wasn’t sure what caused the crash, he suspected mechanical failure. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Chesterfield Councilwoman Merrell Hansen told KSDK that while she hadn’t spoken to the family, everybody on board was fine. “They got up and walked away, so today was a miracle,” she added. Monarch Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jim McKay told Fox 2 that the survivors “should go to church on Sunday. They are counting their blessings.”