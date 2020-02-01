Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Case in Massachusetts, Eighth in U.S.
Massachusetts officials on Saturday confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus on Saturday and the eighth case nationwide, NBC Boston reported.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a man in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China—considered the epicenter of the new virus—sought medical attention after he returned back to Boston and has been isolated since. The man’s “few close contacts” are currently being monitored for symptoms, and he will stay in isolation until he is cleared by public health officials.
“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner, Monica Bharel, said in a statement. “Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.” This comes after federal officials declared a public health emergency over coronavirus fears, and California officials previously confirmed the seventh U.S. case on Friday.