Officials Failed to Track More Than $1 Billion in Ukraine Aide
DELINQUENT DRONES
More than $1 billion worth of U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine was not properly tracked by American officials, according to a report released by the Pentagon on Thursday. The report found that U.S. officials and diplomats failed to quickly or fully monitor the nearly 40,000 weapons, but discovered no evidence that the weapons were misused. While keeping a faithful inventory of the weapons is required by law, one defense department official wrote that it is not possible to track the high volume of weapons being sent abroad with the limited number of defense personnel to receive them in Kyiv. The “delinquent” weapons, shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones and night-vision devices, have a high potential value for arms smugglers.