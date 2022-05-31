CHEAT SHEET
Officials Find Second Body After Deadly Boating Accident in Colorado
A boat carrying 13 people—eight children and five adults—capsized on a Colorado lake over the weekend and left two dead, with a Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team finding the second body on Tuesday morning. The victims were out on a large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo State park in the midst high winds on Sunday evening when the 13 people were flung into the water. Rangers rescued 11 boaters in the water, all of whom were taken to hospitals and treated for hypothermia. Jessica Prindle, 38, died at the scene, according to the Pueblo County coroner’s office. The second body was located after an all-night search, and the coroner will release the victim’s identity after the family is notified.