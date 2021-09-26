Officials Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Acts of Discrimination at Connecticut High School
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Police and school officials have been alerted to several alarming acts of discrimination at a public school in Connecticut. According to the New Haven Register, the Darien school board has condemned the “very disturbing and unacceptable” attacks, which include anti-Semitic social media posts and misogynistic, homophobic graffiti in the high school boys’ bathroom. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Board of Education Chair David Dineen, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley, and Police Chief Donald Anderson expressed their disappointment at the incidents. “There is no place for sentiments of hate, bigotry, anti-Semitism, or religious discrimination of any kind in our schools or community,” said the officials. The incidents have been reported to the Darien Police Department, which is involved in the investigation.