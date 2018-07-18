Officials: New Gmail Feature Enables ‘Nefarious Activity’ by Hackers

Read it at ABC News
The Department of Homeland Security has warned Gmail users of a possible spike in “nefarious activity” as a result of the email server’s new redesign. In a note distributed to law enforcement and obtained by ABC News, officials said the new “Confidential Email” feature, where users access confidential correspondence by clicking on a link, has left a loophole for “malicious cyber actors” to exploit. Hackers may “mimic the e-mail message and phish unwary users,” DHS officials warned. Google officials have confirmed they were made aware of concerns by DHS but said the new features are unlikely to pose any additional security risks.