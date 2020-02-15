Officials Release Mom’s 911 Call Reporting Faye Swetlik Missing
South Carolina officials have released the 911 call of Faye Swetlik’s mother reporting the 6-year-old missing on Monday, days before she was found dead in a wooded area. “I need to report a missing child,” her mother, Selena Collins, can be heard saying through gasps and tears in audio obtained by news station WOLO. “I can’t, I can’t find my daughter. She was playing outside and now we can’t find her... She is six, she is going to be seven in June.” She described her daughter wearing “polka-dotted rain boots, a flowered skirt... a pink rose skirt, and black t-shirt” with a neon design on it. “Last I saw her was probably about an hour ago,” Collins told the 911 dispatcher. “She was right in front of my front porch.” Colins said she had already tried looking for her daughter, and neighbors were aiding with her search.
Swetlik’s body was found Thursday after police searched her neighborhood for four days. When officials announced Swetlik’s death, they also announced the discovery of a male body–later identified as neighbor Coty Scott Taylor, who was found dead in his home. Authorities said they had previously interviewed the 30-year-old and searched his home as part of their search for Swetlik, but later discovered evidence in a trash can at his home linking the cases of both Taylor and Swetlik.