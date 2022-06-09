Officials Warn of ‘Multiple Victims’ After Shooting at Maryland Business

Numerous people were shot Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, roughly 75 miles west of Baltimore and about 15-minute drive from Camp David, authorities said. No motive was given for the shooting at Columbia Machine, a company that makes concrete molds, police said.

The gunfire erupted at about 2:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast. In a statement, the agency said there were “multiple victims,” but did not release a specific number. Several local outlets and CNN reported there were at least three people dead at the scene and one person critically injured.

The suspect and a state trooper trooper were both reportedly wounded during a shootout and were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is “no longer a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said. A press conference has been scheduled to update the media, and Gov. Larry Hogan has reportedly been briefed on the situation.

This breaking story will be updated…