Offset Livestreams Encounter With Police in Beverly Hills
DRAMA
Rapper Offset was briefly detained by police while live-streaming on Instagram Live on Saturday. Thousands of people were tuned in as he could be seen arguing with police officers in Beverly Hills who were trying to get him to come out of his vehicle. After one officer said police had been alerted to someone “waving guns at people,” the rapper shot back, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” The Beverly Hills Police Department later confirmed in a statement that Offset, a member of the Grammy-nominated Migos, had not been arrested. But a passenger in his car identified as his wife Cardi B’s cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police said a “passerby” had reported someone who “pointed a weapon” at him from the vehicle. According to TMZ, the incident came after the rapper had a confrontation with Trump supporters. The city has been the site of weekly pro-Trump rallies recently.