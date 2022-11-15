Offset Pens Heartbreaking Message to Murdered Cousin Takeoff
‘UNBEARABLE’
Offset broke his silence on the death of Migos member Takeoff, calling his pain “unbearable” in the wake of his loss. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” the artist said about his cousin’s death in an Instagram post. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.” Takeoff was shot and killed Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley. Friends and family of the deceased rapper gathered in Atlanta Friday for his funeral. Offset wrote on Instagram that his death has “left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.” “I love you forever, 4L and after,” he ended the message. An arrest has yet to be made in the murder.