French Soccer Star Threatening to Kill Himself on Bridge: Reports
A professional soccer player for OGC Nice threatened to end his own life by jumping from a bridge on Friday morning, according to local reports. The unnamed athlete reportedly stopped his car in the emergency lane of the 330-foot high Magnan Viaduct near Nice in southeastern France on Friday morning before threatening to throw himself off. Emergency services were sent to the scene along with a psychologist employed by OGC Nice, with the club canceling planned media operations on Friday. The team competes in Ligue 1, the highest division of French soccer, and are due to play against Brest on Sunday. “I would like to give, as well as the entire club, my support to Nice with regard to the current events,” Brest coach Eric Roy said at a Friday news conference. “I am hoping that it ends as well as possible. My heart goes out to them.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.