Oh God, the CIA Is Making a ChatGPT-style AI Bot
I SPY AI
Well, this can’t be good. The CIA is planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-based chatbot, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The bot will be used across the U.S. government’s 18-agency intelligence community in order to help its analysts and spies rapidly search through public information for clues to assist with missions. “We’ve gone from newspapers and radio, to newspapers and television, to newspapers and cable television, to basic internet, to big data, and it just keeps going,” Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise division, told Bloomberg. “We have to find the needles in the needle field.” The new chatbot is a part of an effort to compete with China’s rapidly growing arsenal of AI tools—and will hopefully give agency analysts an edge in distributing open-source intelligence. There’s no information yet as to what the underlying model will be that’s powering the new CIA chatbot. Hopefully, no U.S. spies end up falling in love with it as we’ve seen happen before with other users.