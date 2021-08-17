These Beach Sandals Just Became My Everyday Sandals

Scouting Report: These comfy sandals from OluKai go from the beach to the boardwalk and beyond.

As an avid hiker, biker, and outdoors enthusiast, I usually find myself in activity-specific, somewhat constraining footwear like heavy hiking boots and clip-in cycling cleats. As such, I’m always looking for an opportunity to let my dogs breathe a bit.

Enter the ‘Ohana sandal, made by OluKai. The brand designs its products for the “waterman, ocean lifestyle” (according to their website) but I’m here to say they work equally well for landlubbers who rarely get their feet wet. Should you decide to get your feet wet and take these to the beach (don’t forget your sunscreen and beach towel!), you won’t have to worry about losing them in the water because guess what—they actually float.

What I love most about the sandals is their anatomical footbed. This makes them extremely comfortable and far more supportive than your average summer sandal. Despite being sturdy and supportive, these sandals aren’t bulky or clunky so they match most outfits, meaning you can wear them pretty much anywhere. I’ve been wearing them to family gatherings and restaurants and while running errands pretty much every day for the past month. It’s also possible that I paired them with a flowy dress to see my niece sing in church last weekend (sorry, mom!).

Though I haven’t yet been invited onto anyone’s yacht this summer to test out the sandal’s viability on wet boats or docks (please do reach out if you’d like to invite me to your yacht party), I have worn them around middle school pools and locker rooms while accompanying my niece and nephew to swim lessons. The wet-grip rubber outsole has prevented me from slipping, busting my shit, and embarrassing the kids in front of their friends (again) and I can't wait for the Russian bathhouses to re-open in New York City so I can wear these sandals instead of the oversized, cracked, fungus-ridden plastic slippers they provide.

Save yourself from community foot gunk and arch-aching flip flops and grab yourself a pair of these sandals to finish off your summer with a stylish, fungus-free bang.

