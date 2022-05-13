Soothe Body Aches and Joint Pain with CBD-Infused Recovery Creams
CBD-Powered
Pain in your back, knees, hips, or feet can seriously hamper you from enjoying an active life. Instead of gritting your teeth and pushing through, try oHHo CBD recovery creams made specifically to fight inflammation and relieve soreness. Be sure to use the exclusive code BEAST20 at checkout to save 20% on your order.
This luxurious hand and body cream contains a rich concentration of full-spectrum CBD and plant extracts that reduce pain and nourish skin. Plus, the blend of all-natural ingredients like bergamot, neroli, citrus fruits, and lavender creates a striking fragrance reminiscent of the Mediterranean.
Dream Cream
Price reflects 20% discount
oHHo’s recovery balm is great for post-workout muscle soreness relief. It’s made with peppermint, camphor, CBD, and CBG — another cannabinoid extract that excels at soothing pain and inflammation. Together, these ingredients provide a cooling sensation that relaxes aching muscles and joints.
Full-Spectrum CBD Balm
Price reflects 20% discount
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.