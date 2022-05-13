CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Soothe Body Aches and Joint Pain with CBD-Infused Recovery Creams

    CBD-Powered

    Ad by oHHo

    oHHo

    Pain in your back, knees, hips, or feet can seriously hamper you from enjoying an active life. Instead of gritting your teeth and pushing through, try oHHo CBD recovery creams made specifically to fight inflammation and relieve soreness. Be sure to use the exclusive code BEAST20 at checkout to save 20% on your order.

    This luxurious hand and body cream contains a rich concentration of full-spectrum CBD and plant extracts that reduce pain and nourish skin. Plus, the blend of all-natural ingredients like bergamot, neroli, citrus fruits, and lavender creates a striking fragrance reminiscent of the Mediterranean.

    Dream Cream

    Price reflects 20% discount

    Buy at oHHo$48

    oHHo’s recovery balm is great for post-workout muscle soreness relief. It’s made with peppermint, camphor, CBD, and CBG — another cannabinoid extract that excels at soothing pain and inflammation. Together, these ingredients provide a cooling sensation that relaxes aching muscles and joints.

    Full-Spectrum CBD Balm

    Price reflects 20% discount

    Buy at oHHo$52

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.