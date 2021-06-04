Ohio American Legion Post Officer Resigns After He Had Mic Cut During Vet’s Black History Speech
‘CENSORING BLACK HISTORY’
An Ohio American Legion Post Officer has resigned after he made the decision to cut a veteran’s microphone off as he delivered a speech about Black history on Memorial Day, TMZ reports. James Garrison has reportedly apologized to Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter after he muted the veteran during his speech about Black enslaved people and their role in the creation of the holiday. Another Legion Post Officer, Cindy Suchan, was also involved in the mic cutting but there has been no word on her having any plans to resign. Kemter also says he has only received an apology from Garrison but thinks the issue is resolved and wants to move on from the matter. “Upon demand, Jim Garrison has also resigned as a Post Officer and we have since demanded that he resign his membership altogether,” a statement from the Ohio American Legion reads. “The American Legion Department of Ohio does not hold space for members, veterans, or families of veterans who believe that censoring Black history is acceptable behavior.”