Ohio Cop Fired After Shooting and Killing Unarmed Black Man Andre Hill
‘SENSELESS VIOLENCE’
The white Ohio police officer who shot and killed 47-year-old unarmed Black man Andre Maurice Hill last week has been fired. Body-cam footage showed Adam Coy opening fire on Hill in the garage of a Columbus home he was visiting last Tuesday, but, because the officers had not enabled their cameras before the shooting, there is no audio of the incident before Coy opens fire. Hill can be seen holding a cellphone in his left hand—after the shots are fired, Coy does not immediately give him aid. The officer was dismissed Monday, according to Reuters, after Chief Thomas Quinlan concluded that Hill was the victim of an act of “senseless violence.” A state-level criminal probe of officer’s shooting continues. Last week, a Daily Beast review of Coy’s Internal Affairs Bureau file revealed over 180 complaints against him during his 19 years in the force.