Ohio Cops Sue Afroman for Using Footage of Home Raid in Music Videos
‘EMOTIONAL DISTRESS’
A group of seven police officers who raided the Ohio home of Afroman have sued the rapper for “emotional distress,” accusing him of using footage of the botched raid to humiliate them in his music videos and on social media. After the August 2022 raid, Afroman, real name Joseph Foreman, used footage shot by his wife and surveillance video in his videos for the songs “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” The plaintiffs—four deputies, two sergeants, and a detective from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office—are seeking all of Afroman’s profits from the usage of their faces, saying they have suffered “humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment, and loss of reputation” as a result. Other law enforcement officers who were involved in the raid were not named as plaintiffs in the case, according to the Associated Press. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Foreman promised to countersue the group “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career and property.”