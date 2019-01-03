Ohio Couple Indicted After Allegedly Plotting ‘Upscale Mass Murder’
An Ohio couple was indicted Thursday for allegedly conspiring to use firearms and explosives to kill and injure others, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Elizabeth Lecron and her boyfriend, Vincent Armstrong, were both indicted on one count of “conspiracy to transport or receive an explosive with intent to kill, injure or intimidate any individual,” among other charges. “The arrest of Elizabeth Lecron and Vincent Armstrong and their prosecution interrupted their alleged desire to engage in acts of death and destruction,” Robert E. Hughes, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland office, said in the press release.
The indictment alleges that Lecron idolized mass murderers like Dylann Roof on social media, and communicated infrequently with the Charleston killer while he was in prison. In August 2018, she told an undercover FBI agent that she and Armstrong planned to commit an “upscale mass murder”—and in the same month, the pair traveled together to “visit sights related to the school shooting at Columbine High School,” prosecutors said. When law enforcement agents searched the pair’s vehicles in December, they found “a tactical vest with two loaded magazines for an AK-47, two loaded magazines for a pistol, a gas mask, printouts of instructions how to construct various bombs, and other items,” the press release notes. If convicted, the pair could serve up to a life sentence.