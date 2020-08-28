CHEAT SHEET
    Ohio COVID-19 Cases Plunged After Mask Mandate

    FLATTENING THE CURVE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Megan Jelinger/Reuters

    New COVID-19 cases in Ohio have dropped by more than a third since Gov. Mike DeWine put a statewide mask mandate in place on July 23. Cleveland.com notes that the data shows a correlation between the order and the reduction in cases, not a definite cause-and-effect. But the plunge was dramatic—and three large counties that were put under a mask mandate on July 7 showed decreases in the weeks after, even while cases were on the upswing elsewhere, the news site reported. DeWine has been criticized by conservatives for his mask mandate.

