Ohio Dems Blame GOP for Driving Health Chief Dr. Amy Acton From Job
Dr. Amy Acton was diplomatic when she announced she was stepping down as Ohio’s health director on Thursday. Democratic politicians who credit her with saving countless lives were not; they blamed GOP lawmakers and the anti-lockdown crowd for driving her out. “Having an abusive legislature constantly introducing and passing bills to curb her power in the middle of a pandemic had to have been difficult to withstand,” Rep. Emilia Sykes told The Columbus Dispatch. “Having anti-Semitic insults being hurled at her by elected officials and protesters camped out on her family’s lawn must have been upsetting.” Sen. Kenny Yuko added, “She endured an incredible amount of unfair criticism, including some anti-Semitic attacks. All those who have insulted, harassed or threatened her and her family should be ashamed.” Acton will continue to be Gov. Mike DeWine’s chief health adviser.