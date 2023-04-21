Ohio Doc Who Claimed COVID Jab Makes People ‘Magnetic’ Faces Suspension
CRACKPOT
After years of spewing COVID-19 disinformation, one Ohio doctor may be about to find out her actions have consequences. Regulators with the State Medical Board of Ohio are considering suspending the license of Sherri Tenpenny, who drew national headlines after claiming in the Ohio statehouse in June, 2021, that the COVID-19 jab made recipients “magnetized” and created an “interface” with 5G cell towers. Tenpenny’s claims quickly made her a well-known figure in the right-wing conspiracy-verse, but she also came under state investigation five weeks after her bonkers testimony. Tenpenny’s potential suspension comes because she refused to cooperate with the investigation, a move she claimed was prompted by her anti-vax views. The state has not made a comment on the investigation.