Ohio Family Demands Justice After Cop Guns Down Their Labrador Retriever
WHY???
A family in Ohio is calling for justice after a police officer shot their Labrador retriever several times outside of their home, killing her. In a heart-rending interview with local TV station WKYC, Tammie Kerns said police in Lorain pulled up to her house earlier this week as she and her daughter were trying to wrangle their four dogs after they got loose. Body camera footage of the incident shows officer Elliott Palmer firing at one of the dogs, Dixie, as she bounded toward him. The dog then collapsed, bleeding, as it ran away into the street. “After she was shot one time in the street, he should have just let it go and let us get the dog and take her where she needed to be treated,” Kerns told the station. “But he didn’t do that. She was crawling — useless, helpless — in the street. He continued shooting her as she was trying to come to safety.” On Friday, Kerns’ family participated in a rally outside the police department to demand justice in the dog’s killing as they plan to file a lawsuit.
WARNING: Graphic video