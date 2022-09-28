GOP Candidate Caught in Heroism Lie Also Fibbed About Military Punishment: AP
PANTS ON FIRE
The embattled Republican candidate for the Ohio House J.R. Majewski has been caught in a seeming lie about his military record by the Associated Press—again. For the second time in a week, records obtained by the AP reflected a very different situation to the one described by the Air Force veteran’s congressional campaign. Last week, explaining why Majewski was unable to re-enlist in the military, his team said he’d been caught in an Air Force dormitory “brawl” in 2001. Records authenticated by the news service indicated that Majewski was punished and demoted not for brawling but for driving drunk on a U.S. air base less than a month after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Majewski acknowledged the incident to the AP, though his statement made no mention of the previous “brawl” excuse. “This mistake is now more than 20 years old,” Majewski said. “I’m sure we’ve all done something as young adults that we look back on and wonder ‘what was I thinking?’” Perhaps one day he’ll look back on his doomed congressional bid with the same perspective.