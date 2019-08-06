CHEAT SHEET
Ohio GOP Rep. Mike Turner Supports Restricting Sale of ‘Military-Style Weapons’
Republican Rep. Mike Turner, who represents Ohio’s 10th district, announced Tuesday that he supports some gun-control measures—including restricting the sale of “military-style weapons”—after two mass shootings claimed the lives of 31 people over the weekend. “I will support legislation that prevents the sale of military style weapons to civilians, a magazine limit, and red flag legislation,” he said. “The carnage these military style weapons are able to produce when available to the wrong people is intolerable.” On Twitter, Turner wrote that his daughter and a family friend were across the street from the Dayton shooting that left nine people dead and had witnessed police run towards the gun shots. Turner advocated for red-flag legislation “to quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others,” and wrote that he looks forward to discussing these measures with President Trump during his visit to Ohio.