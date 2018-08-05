Ohio Governor Blasts Trump’s LeBron James Insults

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a potential GOP primary challenger for President Trump in 2020, is the latest person to come to LeBron James’ defense after the president attacked him on Twitter this weekend. “Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids,” Kasich wrote, in response to Trump apparently insulting the Los Angeles Lakers star’s intelligence. Trump sparked a backlash late Friday after tweeting that CNN anchor Don Lemon “made Lebron James look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” First Lady Melania Trump was among the first people to praise James in response to the president’s insult. Like Kasich, Melania Trump hailed the NBA star for his charity work with children. Michael Jordan, who Trump had suggested he liked better than James as a basketball player, also commended James for the “amazing” work he does for his community. James, who most recently played for his home state Cleveland Cavaliers, recently opened an $8 million public school for at-risk youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10