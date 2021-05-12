Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Announces $5 Million Lottery for Vaccine Recipients
DOSES FOR DOLLARS
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce a lottery with five cash prizes each of $1 million for recipients of the coronavirus vaccine. The winners will be drawn each Wednesday for five weeks starting on May 26th, and Ohio residents can sign up for the contest via the secretary of state’s voter registration database if they have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. The Ohio Department of Health is sponsoring the contest, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings. DeWine wrote, “I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic—when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it—is a life lost to COVID-19.”