Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate
FINALLY
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order mandating that masks be worn across the state beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. The order requires everyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask in public places. “Wearing masks will make a difference,” the Republican governor said. “It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports—to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.” DeWine, like several other governors, had resisted issuing a statewide mask mandate for months, instead opting to mandate them in certain counties declared “red zones.” But many GOP leaders have reluctantly changed gears as the coronavirus ravages several states. Governors in Alabama and Arkansas mandated masks last week and DeWine’s statewide mandate comes a day after President Donald Trump’s about-face, in which he declared masks “patriotic.”