Ohio Teachers Can Now Carry Guns After Just 24 Hours of Training
SCHOOL SAFETY?
When Ohio schools open this fall, teachers and other adults will be able to bring guns into classrooms after receiving just 24 hours of training. On Monday, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that significantly lowers the amount of training needed for an adult to carry a firearm onto school grounds. Previously, laws had mandated that school personnel become peace officers prior to bringing firearms into classrooms, which requires more than 700 hours of training. Schools are not mandated to opt into the updated requirements under the new law, and districts can choose to require more training than the state-mandated 24 hours or decline to let teachers carry guns at all. The bill generated controversy prior to its signage, with some arguing that 24 hours of training is inadequate.