Ohio Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Trump Visit

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning ahead of greeting President Donald Trump at a Cleveland airport.

In a statement, DeWine’s team said he “has no symptoms at the present time.”

“Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested,” the statement says.

More than 96,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio, with more than 1,100 new cases reported Wednesday. Nearly 3,600 people have died there since the state of the pandemic.

Health officials have in recent days disclosed a number of alarming clusters, including 91 cases after an infected man attended a single church service. The state says some 50 bars and restaurants, 11 day care facilities, and eight churches have been at the center of outbreaks since July 1.

The 73-year-old DeWine, who has held numerous elected offices in Ohio over the last few decades, has at times taken a far different approach than his fellow GOP governors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statewide leader in Ohio took a faster approach to shuttering his state in March as the coronavirus overtook the country, drawing bipartisan kudos during a tense moment in American politics.

But in recent months, as the politics of the coronavirus have intensified, DeWine has frequently found himself as the subject of scorn by some within the Ohio Republican party. In May, as tensions grew in the state over the length of coronavirus restrictions, one local GOP leader charged to The Daily Beast that the governor had “ superseded the constitution of Ohio and the constitution of the United States.”