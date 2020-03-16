Ohio Governor Recommends Postponing Primary to June Due to Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he will move to postpone in-person voting for Tuesday’s Ohio primary to June. “It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he reportedly said. “We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote.” According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, DeWine doesn’t have the unilateral power to extend the election, so he will file a lawsuit in Franklin County to make the move official. If the move is accepted, vote-by-mail would be extended to June 2 and in-person voting also would take place on June 2. “The rights of voters will be preserved,” he said.