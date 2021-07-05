Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to Send Highway Patrol Troopers to Border
BUT WHO’S PAYING FOR IT
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) will deploy Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to Texas at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a press release. The 14 troopers will travel to Texas on a two-week assignment to help with local border surveillance but will not make any arrests. Last week DeWine authorized 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard to travel to Texas to offer support for border operations with U.S. Custom and Border Protection. The move was made at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The operations at the border are part of Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star,” an effort to track down illegal immigrants within the state amid the surge of individuals making their way to the southern border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recently sent her own contingent of National Guard troops to the border, in a trip funded by a conservative billionaire. Other Republicans, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas have criticized Noem’s decision to accept political donations to pay for the deployment.