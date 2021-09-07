Ohio Judge Reverses Order Requiring Ivermectin for COVID Patient on Ventilator
STICK TO THE SCIENCE
An Ohio judge has reversed an order requiring a hospital to give ivermectin, the horse deworming drug propped up as a COVID-19 treatment, to an ICU patient breathing via a ventilator. In a Monday order, Butler County Judge Michael Oster said the drug “has not been shown to be effective” and that he could not force the hospital to honor the prescription for it. “After considering all of the evidence presented in this case, there can be no doubt that the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19,” Oster wrote.
The lawsuit against the hospital over the treatment was brought by Julie Smith, whose husband Jeffrey has been hospitalized since July and on a ventilator since Aug. 1. A previous court order would have required the hospital to fill and administer the ivermectin treatment, but Monday’s order reversed that decision. The horse deworming drug has grown in popularity after right-wing commentators have promoted its usage, but the CDC and FDA have both said ivermectin should not be used as a COVID-19 treatment.