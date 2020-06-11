Ohio Lawmaker Loses Job as ER Doctor After Questioning Hygiene of ‘Colored Population’
Ohio state Sen. Steve Huffman has reportedly lost his job as an emergency room physician after asking at a hearing on racism earlier this week if the “colored population” experiences higher rates of COVID-19 because they don’t wash their hands as thoroughly as others. A day after news broke of Huffman’s remarks—made at a hearing to discuss whether racism should be deemed a public health crisis—the health contractor that employed him issued a statement announcing his departure, Cleveland.com reports. TeamHealth said in a statement Thursday that Huffman’s comments at the Senate Health Committee hearing are “wholly inconsistent” with the company’s values, leading to his termination. After outrage over the remarks, Huffman also issued an apology of sorts, saying that “regrettably” he’d worded his question in an “unintentionally awkward” way.