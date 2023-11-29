Ohio Lawyer Suspended After Chucking Poop-Filled Pringles Can From His Car
ONCE YOU POP...
Is it a crime to poop in a Pringles can and then hurl that can into the parking lot of a crime-victim advocacy center? Maybe not, but it’s certainly an act worthy of punishment, according to the Ohio Supreme Court, which suspended the poop-slinging attorney at the heart of the bizarre incident on Tuesday. Jack Blakeslee, whose previously unblemished record now has a decidedly large, brown stain on it, was suspended from practicing law for a period of one year, with six months stayed, after the high court said his conduct “adversely reflects on his fitness to practice law,” according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. The court said there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Blakeslee was targeting the Haven of Hope facility when he lobbed the can at it from his car in Nov. 2021. The attorney, who has been practicing since 1976, knew the center’s advocates well and had been scheduled to see them in court just 15 minutes after the Pringles can dropped. Blakeslee tried to explain away his behavior, saying he hadn’t targeted Haven of Hope. Rather, he claimed, he was indulging a frequent habit of his, having done the deed at least 10 other times that year.