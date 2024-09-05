MAGA Congressman’s Wife Accuses Him of Being on Drugs

A MAGA congressman is being accused of being on drugs by his estranged wife in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Max Miller, a Donald Trump-aide-turned Ohio GOP congressman, revealed that he was alleged to be involved in “drug use” in court papers filed by him against Emily Moreno Miller, which were first reported by Cleveland.com.

In the papers, Miller, 35, said his estranged wife, 30, had bolted when he was at work, leaving their home in the Cleveland suburb of Rocky River and moving to a $650,000 home in neighboring Westlake which her father had secretly bought for her, taking their daughter and her personal belongings with her.

Then, he alleged, Moreno Miller had used allegations of drug use to keep him from spending time by himself with their 10-month-old daughter, Ruth, whose birth he had trumpeted on his Congressional twitter account. In the papers, Miller said he had taken a voluntary drug test to show he was clean. His attorney reiterated to the Daily Beast that Miller was not a drug user and had passed the test and declined further comment.

Miller also alleged that Moreno Miller claimed he “spoke poorly” about her family. In a MAGA twist, Moreno Miller is the daughter of Bernie Moreno, the Trump-endorsed candidate for the Ohio Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown. It was not specified in the papers who Miller was accused of disparaging.

The papers detailed Miller’s version of a bitter split after just two years of marriage between what had appeared to be a MAGA power couple, both of them with multi-million pound family fortunes. Moreno Miller does not appear to have responded in court to any of his allegations and has no attorney on file. He used a process server to deliver the documents to her, underlining how bitter the split is.

Miller alleged that his estranged wife had refused to let him see their daughter unless she was present and had “baselessly claimed” that he would try to abscond with the baby. When he took a drug test and passed the negative results to his estranged wife and her attorney he was “stonewalled,” he claimed. He called any suggestion he could not care for their daughter, or keep her “physically safe,” “absolutely absurd,” and testified that Moreno Miller had left him to care for her when she went to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI, in July, before she bolted. Her father was among the speakers.

He also alleged that she had “THC drinks” in her refrigerator, which would not be illegal in Ohio, which legalized recreational marijuana in a ballot measure in 2023—and accused her of an attempt to “extort,” alleging that she told him at the beginning of August that he could not see the baby unless he paid for the nanny and agreed to Moreno Miller having sole custody.

And he detailed how when he said he would not pay for insurance on her $140,000 Mercedes—bought from one of her father’s dealerships—and stop payments for fees on hr condo in Washington D.C., she told him that his lawyers would have to speak to her lawyers if he wanted to see their child.

The divorce papers were filed two years to the day after the couple’s wedding at Trump’s Bedminster, NJ, golf club, which united Miller, the scion of a multi-millionaire Ohio property dynasty, with the Moreno, one of five children of Bernie Moreno, a Columbian immigrant who made millions as a car dealer and was a Democratic donor before going all-in on Trump.

Miller now has two court cases on the go. In the other he is trying to sue his ex-partner, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for libel after she accused him of domestic abuse, alleging he pushed and slapped her when she accused him of cheating with an unspecified partner.

Moreno Miller’s father has declined to comment. “Bernie is very sad their marriage worked out as it did, but it’s a private family matter and he will not be making any further comments,” a spokesperson for Bernie Moreno’s Senate campaign Reagan McCarthy said in a statement to Cleveland.com.