Ohio Man Dies After Jumping Off 50-Foot Cliff Into Utah’s Lake Powell
DEADLY PLUNGE
The body of an Ohio man was recovered from the waters of Utah’s Lake Powell on Friday, a day after he failed to resurface following a 50-foot cliff dive. The man, identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, made his fatal jump just before noon on Thursday at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, authorities said. Park rangers and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an initial “hasty search” that afternoon, but were unsuccessful. The following morning, a dive team using side-scan sonar were able to locate and recover Ehrnschwender’s body in about 30 feet of water, officials said. No cause of death was immediately determined. A medical examiner in Salt Lake City is expected to conduct an autopsy. In a release, officials reminded would-be visitors to Lake Powell that it remains prohibited to dive from rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures into water from a height of 15 feet or more.