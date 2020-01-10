Ohio Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Anti-Trump Protester at Rally
An Ohio man was found guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday for attacking a protester at an August rally for President Trump, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Dallas Frazier was accused of punching an anti-Trump protester at an Aug. 1, 2019 rally at Cincinnati's U.S. Bank Arena. Frazier, who was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck, started shouting at the protesters and decided to focus on one—61-year-old Michael Alter. The 29-year-old then allegedly asked Alter if he “wanted some” before hopping out of the truck. “All of a sudden, he wants to attack me,” Alter recalled in his testimony. Frazier then allegedly punched Alter four times in the head and face and broke his glasses, prosecutors said. Alter did not punch back, telling the court he was in “disbelief” at the time. “I was down there exercising my First Amendment rights, then I get attacked by somebody, just for being down there?” he said.
Other than a torn artery in his eye, Alter was not seriously injured. A police officer's body camera reportedly caught Frazier admitting that the fight was “100 percent” his fault, and prosecutors claimed Frazier bragged about the fight during telephone calls from jail. Frazier faces up to 180 days in jail, and will be sentenced on Jan. 17. This comes as Trump is hosting another rally on Thursday in Toledo.