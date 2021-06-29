Ohio Man Who Knowingly Exposed Teens, Adults to HIV Gets 23 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes
VILE
An Ohio man diagnosed with HIV was sentenced Tuesday on multiple counts of sexual battery and assault, FOX8 reports. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Richard Morris, 38, assaulted teenagers and adults—both men and women, including two relatives—knowing he had HIV, using a variety of aliases to engage them. “Part of taking advantage of them is not disclosing his status,” prosecutors said at his sentencing. “He still chose to get into the relationship and expose children to this disease that he suffers from.” He was arrested in 2018 and pleaded not guilty, but later struck a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of that plea deal, Morris will serve 23 years in prison followed by eight years of post-release supervision for seven counts of assault and sexual battery. He will also be listed as a Tier 3 sexual offender. The judge added that he targeted “down and out” people and was likely to reoffend.