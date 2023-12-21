CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ohio McDonald’s Closed After Crack Pipe Reported in Food
I DIDN’T ORDER THAT
Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
A McDonald’s in Columbus, Ohio, has been temporarily shut down after a couple reported finding a crack pipe in their drive-thru order. An emergency health inspection was carried out Wednesday by Columbus Public Health in light of the alarming allegation, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The health agency gave the restaurant until Jan. 4 to get itself up to code after finding several safety violations, including a failure to protect “food from sources of contamination.” The customer who reported finding drug paraphernalia in his order wrote about it on Reddit, saying he’d alerted McDonald’s staff so that a crack pipe wouldn’t later “end up in a Happy Meal.”