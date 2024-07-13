Mom Thrown From Car and Killed Trying to Save Son, 6, From Carjackers
An Ohio mother was killed after she tried to stop two carjackers from stealing her vehicle while her six-year-old son was inside. The New York Post reports that single mom Alexa Stakely had just finished work and was picking up her son, Deluca, from a babysitter’s house around 1:30 a.m. on July 11. After placing him in the car and going back inside the house to grab something, Stakely returned to find the car backing out of the driveway with two men inside. She threw herself on the hood of the car desperately trying to get them to stop but she was thrown from the vehicle and hit her head on the pavement. She was later pronounced dead. The Honda SUV was then left at an apartment complex with Stakely’s son sleeping inside and unharmed. The two male suspects are yet to be apprehended. The Canal Winchester School District, where Stakely worked as a speech pathologist, paid tribute to her on social media. “Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy,” the district said in a Facebook post. “She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son. Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond."