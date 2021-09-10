Ohio Mom Pleads Guilty in 2016 Massacre of Eight
A mother in Ohio pleaded guilty on Friday for her involvement in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Angela Wagner, who was charged in the brutal killings along with her husband and two sons, pleaded guilty to a litany of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence. She did not, however, plead guilty to the murders themselves.
Wagner is the second member of her family to plead guilty in the 2016 slaughter, following Jake, her son. Both Jake and Angela have agreed to testify against their family members. The other two family members—George “Billy” Wagner III and George Wagner IV—are due to appear in court next week, says NBC4. Eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in four different locations in 2016 in what prosecutors have described as a bitter custody battle over the son of Jake and Hanna Rhoden. Prosecutors say Angela could face 30 years in prison for her involvement in the massacre.