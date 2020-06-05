Ohio National Guard Member Suspended for Expressing White Supremacist Views

Read it at Cleveland.com
A member of the Ohio National Guard was suspended from duty and sent home after his superiors discovered he had expressed white supremacist views online before joining the force, the state’s governor announced Friday. The National Guard had called him and 100 others to Washington, D.C. to assist with the response to tense protests over police brutality in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement, “Following due process, it is highly likely, when these facts are confirmed that he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard.” He did not elaborate on what the guardsman said or reveal his identity.